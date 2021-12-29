Labour Deptt organizes two day training programme on labour laws

JAMMU: The Labour Department today organized two day training programme on various labour laws which was inaugurated by Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War.
The programme witnessed training sessions on various labour laws by the resource persons and in-house master trainers. Assistant Labour Commissioner and field staff of the department from 10 districts of Jammu division attended the training programme.
The training has been conceptualized as a capacity building programme for the officers and officials of labour department. The core subject of the training was labour codes integrating 29 labour laws which are expected to be rolled out soon.
The objective of this training is to update the knowledge base and skills of the officers for better delivery of public services in the field. The training course will elaborate on labour reforms with special reference to new labour codes like code on wages, industrial relation codes and rules, social security codes, occupational safety, health and working conditions code. Besides, the training will also elaborate on various aspects of child Labour.