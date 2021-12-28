Kashmir receives rains, snow

Weather expected to improve today
Srinagar: Rains and snow lashed Kashmir on Monday with weather expected to improve from today.
In Srinagar, light snow and rain were received late in the evening while reports of snowfall were received from several areas in higher reaches.
In North Kashmir, Gulmarg, Kupwara, Gurez and several other places received snow. Similarly, snowfall occurred in higher reaches in Ganderbal including Sonamarg. Also, Pahalgam received snow prompting the authorities to press snow clearance machines into service to clear snow from the roads.
The MeT has predicted light to moderate snow in plains and moderate snow in hilly areas from the evening of December 26. It said that the prevailing weather conditions will stay till December 28.
This is the first snow spell in Chillai Kalan, the harshest period of 40 day winter, when chances of freezing water bodies and water tapes remain high.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius Sunday night up nearly four degrees from the previous night’s minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.
They said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded the minimum of 1.2 degrees Celsius.
The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius down from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius — 1.5 degrees up from the previous night.