J&K being put up for sale: Opposition

Mehbooba, Omar, Altaf fume over real estate summit

Srinagar: National Conference Peoples Democratic Party, Apni Party on Monday said that “true intentions” of the government are brought to the fore as the latter held a real estate summit in Jammu, the first of its kind, to encourage people from across India to buy land, or a second home in Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K’s special status was illegally revoked to dehumanise, dispossess & disempower the only Muslim majority state in India. GOIs brazen loot & sale of our resources shows that the sole motive is to annihilate our identity & change the demography,” PDP chief and former Chief Minister of erstwhile state of J&K said in a tweet.

“Once again the true intentions of the government are brought to the fore. While offering to secure the land, jobs, domicile laws & identity of the people of Ladakh, J&K is being put up for sale. People of Jammu should beware, “investors” will buy up land in Jammu long before Kashmir,” tweeted National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

National Conference also denounced the real estate summit, saying the proposed measures will inevitably imperil the rights of locals over their land and natural resources.

Calling the conference as yet another “despicable measure” to deprive people of Jammu and Kashmir of their rights, party Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Such measures expose the sinister plans which the ruling dispensation is up to in J&K. sadly, Jammu and Kashmir has the atrocious appellation of being a highly dispossessed region of the country. The priority of the government should have been to give a sense of entitlement to people and not shear them of their exclusive land rights,” adding, “It is yet another deliberate attempt to obfuscate the history, culture, land and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for political and ideological agendas.”

Calling the real estate summit a theatre of the absurd, Imran said NC would not remain silent to this authoritarian and accelerated transformation of Jammu and Kashmir, which comes straight from “RSS’s vision and agenda”. It is also a brazen attempt of RSS-BJP to use Jammu and Kashmir for scapegoating widespread economic failures, farmer issues, and raging unemployment across the country,” he added.

Imran accused the ruling dispensation at center for putting J&K up for sale. “The main idea behind these exercises is to textually bury J&K’s particularistic or special identity, which New Delhi has promised to protect at the time of J&K’s accession. They had promised to preserve Kashmir’s identity within what is now popularly called the idea of India. This new move is yet another story in the saga of never ending injustices and of historical injustices with Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Apne Party president Altaf Bukhari said “This will not be acceptable to my party or the people of J&K. Having said that, the moot point is (to ask) what necessitated the government to omit the domicile requirement…”.

“J&K is being put up for sale. They are trying to change our demography, history, identity and culture. We don’t accept any such development which changes the character of J&K. They are auctioning J&K,” Sunil Dimple President of Mission Statehood J&K, said.

