125 policemen killed in J&K attacks since 2017: Official data

Srinagar: At least 125 policemen including 47 constables and 24 special police officers (SPOs) were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in militancy related incidents since 2017, official data said.

It said that constables and senior grade constables comprised the highest number of victims who fell to the bullets of militants in various attacks across J&K in the past five years.

The data said that two deputy superintendents of police (DysPs), four inspectors, five sub-inspectors, six Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 24 senior grade constables (Sgcts) and 47 constables were killed in militancy related incidents in J&K since 2017. Highest number of policemen were killed in 2018 at 46, it said.

“The slain also include 24 SPOs and five followers,” the data said.

According to yearly break-up, 32 policemen were killed in 2017, 46 policemen were killed in 2018 and 11 policemen were killed in 2019. “In 2020, 16 policemen were killed while 20 policemen were killed this year,” the figures reveal.

August 29 of 2018 saw the deadliest attack when four policemen were killed in a militant attack. The policemen had gone to an automobile workshop near Arhama fruit mandi in Shopian district to repair their vehicle but they were ambushed by the militants. Earlier in January 2018, four policemen were killed in an IED attack in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

The year 2021 also saw a deadliest attack on police when militants attacked Armed Police battalion vehicle at Zewan on December 14 killing three policemen and leaving 11 others injured. The month also saw killing of two policemen in northern district of Bandipora on December 11 and also the killing of ASI Muhammad Ashraf in Bijbehera attack on December 23. KNO

