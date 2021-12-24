Upper reaches receive snow, rain in plains

Another wet spell from December 26: MeT

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains while higher reaches in Kashmir Valley received snow on Thursday with meteorological centre Srinagar predicting more snow in coming days.

The higher reaches including Gulmarg, Tangmarg Mughal road and Kupwara and Bandipora areas received a few centimeters of snow. It resulted in closure of Mughal road as a precautionary measure in view of slippery conditions.

An official said that snow started in Gulmarg and Tangmarg areas around 4 am and 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulated in the area.

He said that only vehicles having 4×4 facilities or vehicles fixed with snow chains on tyres, were allowed to ply from Tangmarg onwards to Gulmarg in the face of slippery conditions.

In Srinagar, rains started early in the morning but it was sunny in the day.

A MeT official said that Kashmir will receive snow from December from December 26 till 28.

It predicted rain in Jammu and light to moderate snow in Ladakh.

It said that light to moderate snow (2-3 inches) in plains of Kashmir while moderate over higher reaches of J&K( Heavy 1-2Ft) at isolated places over higher reaches of J&K, Zojila-Minamarg axis.

The MeT said that light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely during the above period.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, up from the previous night’s minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius up from minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg was the only recorded place in the valley where the minimum stayed below the freezing point as it registered a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius.

