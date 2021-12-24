In terse, chiding letter, top official asks for list of ‘deadwood’ in school staff ‘within 15 days’

Srinagar: The government in J&K has started a process, and which it wants to complete in a great hurry, to find ‘non-performing’ teaching and non-teaching staff to free the education system from ‘deadwood’.

As per the letter issued by Biswajit Kumar Singh, Administrative Secretary School Education Department, the Director Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir, has been asked to prepare the list of teaching and non-teaching employees who are non-performers or ‘deadwood’.

“This list will be furnished within 15 days and be sent to General Administration Department for action,” says the order, a copy of which is with Kashmir Reader.

Kumar, in the communique to Director Education Kashmir, has said that the Education department has a huge number of employees and many of them are not performing their duties to the level of expectations and desired results, leading to high dropout rate and lower learning outcomes.

“How can a department having 1:10 Teacher-Student ratio have such result?” he has questioned.

Kumar has said that “it becomes inevitable to identify the non-working staff or deadwood in both teaching and non-teaching faculty who have either emptied the schools in enrollment by mostly resorting to private coaching, side business or have created corrupt and malicious work culture in offices which has put the public to great inconvenience and has proven counterproductive to the growth of the department.”

“In this backdrop you are hereby directed to prepare list of such employees as per the norms and furnish the list to this office within 15 days for onward transmission to general administration for necessary action, otherwise serious action under rules will be taken,” the communique reads.

