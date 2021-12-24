Gunfight rages in Arwani Anantnag

Srinagar: Encounter broke out in wee hours between militants and government forces in Momin Arwani area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Momin Arwani.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

