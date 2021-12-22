Bijbehera Attack: Injured ASI Succumbs To Injuries

Srinagar: An Assistant Sub-inspector of Police, who was gravely injured in a militant attack, succumbed to wounds on way to hospital, official sources said .

The militants fired upon ASI Mohammad Ashraf of Awantipora, leaving him critically injured with two bullet wounds in neck and chest, at Bijbhera.

He was shifted to SDH Bijbhera where from he has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. However he died on the way, they said. A police officer confirmed the dead of the the ASI.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Further details awaited. (GNS)

