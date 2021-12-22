ASI shot at in Bijbehara, shifted to hospital in critical condition

Bijbehara: An assistant sub inspector of Police was shot at by unknown gunmen in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

An official said that an ASI of Jammu and Kashmir police was shot at by suspected militants near SDH Bijbehara on Wednesday evening.

He said that ASI identified as Muhammad Ashraf of Awantipora had received four bullet injuries and was shifted to SDH Bijbehara in critical condition.

He added that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Earlier, a 45-year-old Rouf Ahmed was shot at and injured at Eidgah area of Srinagar city. Two attacks took place just within a span of 30 minutes—(KNO)

