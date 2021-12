Kulgam: A 42-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle he was travelling on met with an accident at Chadder area of Kulgam district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

An official said that Sheeraz Ahmad Khanday (42), son of Abdul Majeed Khanday, who was riding his motorcycle rammed into the trees.

“Due to his severe wounds, he died on the spot,” the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard—(KNO)

