Interview of trainers for Haj-2022 on Dec 23, 24

Srinagar: All the eligible applicants who have applied for selection as Haj Trainers for Haj–2022 are hereby informed through this news item that their interview for the selection shall be held as per the schedule given underneath from 11.00AM.

For Haj Trainers from Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Budgam, the interview is scheduled for 23rd December.

Similarly, for Trainers from Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara and Pulwama the interview is scheduled to be held on 24th December

However, the applicants from Jammu Division and Ladakh UT shall be interviewed through virtual mode.

Meanwhile, the list of eligible applicants will be available on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee. i.e., www.jkshc.org—(KNO)

