Have no faith on delimitation commission: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said they don’t have any faith on delimitation commission as “it has been formed to pitch majority and minority community against each other and to help BJP politically “.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Rajouri, Mehbooba, , said the delimitation commission is BJP’s commission. “It is BJP’s commission. It has been formed to carry delimitation in a way that will pitch majority and minority community against each other and further disempower people. It will increase seats in a way which will benefit BJP.”

To a question about participation of National Conference MPs, Mehbooba said it is their own decision. “It is their own decision. What can I say about it ,” she said—(KNO)

