No Major Snowfall Now: MeT Modifies Earlier Forecast For Dec 23-25 In J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday modified earlier forecast, now predicting “no” major snowfall in both J&K and Ladakh next week.

“Mostly Dry and cold weather most likely to continue till December 22 forenoon in both J&K and Ladakh,” an official of the meteorological department official said in a statement , adding, “There’s a modifications in early forecast of snowfall. Now, there’s no forecast of any major snowfall in both J&K and Ladakh.”

However, he said, light to Moderate snowfall is expected at many places of J&K and at scattered places of Ladakh especially along Sonmarg-Drass, Parkachik-Padum axis during Evening of December 22 to 25. He said that due to mainly clear sky, night temperature Is most likely to fall further during next three days.

“Thereafter, due to the approaching Western Disturbance, we expect gradual fall in day temperature and slight rise in night temperature from December 21 to 26.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print