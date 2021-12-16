KU organises Yoga Camp as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) on Wednesday organised a Yoga Camp as part of varsity’s activities related to Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir inaugurated the day-long camp, which was attended by students from the university and its affiliated colleges.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Mir highlighted the importance of yoga and how it can become a great enabler of mental peace and wellbeing of people, especially in times of distress and anxiety exacerbated by the Covid19 pandemic.

He said work on many sports projects is underway to augment sports infrastructure in the University and its satellite campuses.

Dr Mir said the honourable Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad has passed strict directions on ensuring full support to various sports activities being organised by the University.

Coordinator DPES Dr Nisar A Khan reiterated that the Directorate is in the process of organising more such activities to draw participation of more students from the University and colleges. He thanked the University authorities for their support to the endeavours of DPES.

Dr Nadeem A Dar conducted proceedings of the event which was also attended by officers and officials from the DPES.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri was also present on the occasion as a guest of honour.

Students from GDC Baramulla, GDC Sumbal, GDC Magam, GDC Beerwah, Department Of Hindi, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports participated in the yoga camp.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print