Congress accepts resignation of its J&K leaders

Srinagar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Wednesday accepted the resignation of JKPCC Vice Presidents and Budgam Incharge District President.
Congress high command taking cognizance of the resignation tendered by JKPCC Vice Presidents GM Saroori, Gulam Nabi Monga, Mohd Anwar Bhat decided to accept their resignation with immediate effect.
Party high command also accepted the resignation of Incharge DCC President Budgam Zahid Hussain Jan.
Pertinently, these PCC office bearers had tendered their resignation sometime back.