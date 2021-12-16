Expect more cold as MeT predicts further fall in mercury

Snow forecast issued from December 25

Srinagar: Mercury is expected to dive further in Kashmir ahead of the 40 days harshest period of winter, chillai kalan while snowfall is predicted from December 24 onwards, an advisory issued by Meteorological centre Srinagar said.

Director MeT Centre Srinagar said that an active western disturbance is most likely to hit J&K and Ladakh from December 24-26 . He said there are 70 percent probability of the occurrence.

The MeT in a daily bulletin said that weather will stay clear in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till December 23. It warned that there will be further decline in temperature by 2-4 degrees in J&K and 4-6 degrees in Ladakh. “As of now, a white X-Mas is likely in both UTs,” it added.

Kashmir is under intense spell of cold and people are keeping them warm by wearing warm clothes, using hamams and fire pots apart from heating appliances.

As per figures, many places including Srinagar city, recorded the sub-zero temperatures. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down by 1.3 degrees from the previous night’s minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest recorded temperature in the city this winter. It was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, last week.

The picturesque Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district also recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 5.6 degrees Celsius previous night, also the coldest this winter.

At Pahalgam, temperature was recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, again the coldest against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius of the previous night. Kupwara, Qazigiund, recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, and minus 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

So amid the weather forecast of snowfall, all deputy commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir division has been to ensure people do not suffer due to blockade of roads due to snow accumulation.

A note of the minutes of the meeting recently chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan said that all the Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that no death shall happen due to the blockade of road in view of snow accumulation and also no fire incident will happen due to the road blockade.

All road clearing departments/agencies viz Roads and Buildings, PMGSY, MED, BRO, NHA, NHIDCL have been directed to keep their men and machinery ready. They have been asked to put in place a comprehensive snow clearance Action Plan while taking into account the weather forecast,” it reads.

Amid cold, power cuts are causing inconvenience to people with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir asking the power utility to adhere to scheduled curtailment.

