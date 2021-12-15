Scores attend funeral of cop killed in Zeewan attack

Kangan: Scores of people attended the funeral prayers of the 27-year-old police constable who was killed in the militant attack on a police bus in Zeewan on Srinagar outskirts on Monday evening.

As the body reached Yachama village in Kangan area of Ganderbal district, mourners thronged the village to pay last respects to the slain policeman, Rameez Ahmad Baba.

The villagers queued up outside the cop’s home to offer their condolences. Women were seen wailing and the aged parents wailed and beat their chests along with them, unable to come to terms with the devastating loss.

Many of Baba’s batchmates and colleagues recalled their association with him and said he was a god-fearing man.

One of his relatives, Shahid Baba, said Rameez had been appointed in the police just three years ago. He was the sole bread earner of his family comprising his aged parents, three unmarried sisters and a younger brother.

“He was the most shy person in our family. He was a lover of children and used to spend most of his free time playing with kids of the family,” Shahid said.

“From his very childhood, he was very much interested in playing cricket,” Shahid told Kashmir Reader.

Later, amid tears of mourners, the body was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard at Yachama.

