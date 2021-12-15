J&K Report 3 Fresh Covid-19 Deaths, 147 Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three fresh fatalities due to covid-19 while 147 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

40 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 107 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 339271.

There were three deaths reported in J&K—two from the Valley and one from Jammu—due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4503 persons—2191 in Jammu and 2312 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print