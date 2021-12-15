Missing SPO, Associate Arrested With 2 Weapons In Kupwara: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Personal Security Officer with a BJP activist and his “associate”, who had fled couple of days ago with two weapons in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, were arrested on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar responded in affirmative when asked about the development.

During intervening night of December 12 and 13, Saqib Ahmad Tantry (SPO) son of Sanaullah Tantry of Bohipora, deployed as PSO with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar had fled with two weapons. Saqib’s “associate” Arif Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, also resident of Bohipora Kupwara, had also gone missing on the same time, they said.

Originally a resident of Lolab, Abdul Rashid Zargar is presently being kept along with other protected persons in PWD building at Salkoot and it is here where the duo has gone missing, the sources added.

Sources said that police had also Rs 5 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of the duo. (GNS)

