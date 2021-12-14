Two cops killed in militant attack on police bus on Srinagar outskirts

12 more injured admitted to hospital, IGP Kashmir says JeM’s offshoot carried attack

Srinagar: Militants on Monday evening carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying policemen in Srinagar outskirts killing two policemen and wounding 14, an official spokesperson said.

Police said that two to three militants indiscriminately fired upon a bus of police in Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road around 6:30 pm when they were returning from Srinagar after finishing their duties to their camp in Zewan.

It said that 14 policemen were injured in the attack and were shifted for treatment to Army’s base hospital in Srinagar. However, assistant sub inspector Ghulam Hassan and SgCT Safique Ali succumbed to their injuries. Police said that condition of the injured personnel is stated to be stable.

The bus was carrying 25 policemen of the 9th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel. The area which houses several camps of government forces is highly guarded by forces at entry and exit.

Kashmir Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the credible sources revealed that the attack was carried by Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad. In the retaliatory firing, one of the militants got injured and the group involved in this gruesome attack will be soon brought to justice, he said.

The incident comes two days after militants killed two policemen in an attack in Bandipora.

The injured were identified as ASI Ghulam Hassan, constable Sajad Ahamd NO. 641AP 9TH, constable Rameez Ahmad constable, Bishmber Dass, Sanjay Kumar, SGCT Vikas Sharma, constable Abdul Majeed, constable Mudasir Ahamd, constable Ravi Kanth, constable Showkat Ali, constable Arshid Mohammad, SGCT Safique Ali, constable Satveer Sharma and constable Aadil Ali.

Soon after the attack, government forces rushed to the site of the attack and cordoned off the area. Searches were carried out to nab the assailants.

LG Manoj Sinha tweeted that “Strongly condemn the cowardly (militant) attack on J&K Police bus in Srinagar. My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensure that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

“Directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism,” he said.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan strongly condemned the attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed police personnel terming it as despicable act.

“The culprits behind this dastardly attack will not be spared at any cost”, warned the Advisor while advocating stringent action against those responsible for the unfortunate incident.

He expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyred police personnel and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. “Jammu and Kashmir police has always given supreme sacrifices for upholding the security and integrity of the country and such cowardly acts will be given a befitting reply”, asserted Advisor Khan.

