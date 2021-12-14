CAT’s Jammu, Srinagar benches to provide speedy relief to govt employees: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Hailing the high disposal rate of the newly created Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) benches of Jammu and Srinagar, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said they would provide speedy relief to central government employees on service matters.

While reviewing the functioning of these two benches along with CAT Chairman Manjula Das, the minister was glad to note that in a span of just 15 days, more than 100 cases were disposed of by the Srinagar bench, while the Jammu bench disposed of over 6,000 cases in over one year.

The Srinagar CAT Bench was inaugurated by Singh last month, while the Jammu bench was inaugurated by him in June last year, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The two CAT benches in Jammu and Kashmir deal exclusively with service matters of central government employees, it said.

Singh said it is the only Union Territory in the country to have two CAT benches and this signifies the impetus that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to Jammu and Kashmir and the well-being of its government officers and staff so as to keep them a motivated force which would ultimately accelerate the development of the UT.

The minister said two benches for J&K will go a long way in not only reducing the burden of various courts, but would also provide to the persons covered by the administrative tribunals, speedy relief in respect of their grievances and service matters, the statement said.

It is worth highlighting that both the buildings of CAT at Jammu and Srinagar respectively have been allotted by the UT government, it said.

Singh said the jurisdiction of Jammu bench of CAT extends up to 10 districts of UT of J&K and one district Leh from UT of Ladakh, while the jurisdiction of Srinagar bench extends up to 10 districts of UT of J&K and one district Kargil from UT of Ladakh, the statement said.

The people-friendly reforms undertaken in the last seven years have benefitted the entire country, including the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

Singh said that more than 800 central laws, which were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir earlier, have been made applicable after August 5, 2019 for the benefit of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, so that they can enjoy the same rights as people in the rest of India. PTI

