LG, DGP express condolences

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his deepest condolences at the demise of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel.
“Deeply shocked at tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces Personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.
On behalf of J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh expressed deep sadness on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife & Chairperson DWWA Smt Madhulika Rawat & 11 others armed forces personnel in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
On its official Twitter handle, Kashmir zone police stated that IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and all ranks have expressed heartfelt condolences to the families.
“Deeply saddened by the sudden #demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other officers/soldiers of Armed Forces in an #unfortunate air crash. IGP Kashmir and all ranks express #heartfelt #condolences to the families,” Kashmir zone police Tweeted.
