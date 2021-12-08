4 deaths from Covid, 132 new cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Two deaths each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions were reported on Tuesday, along with 103 fresh cases in Kashmir division and 29 in Jammu division, according to the official daily bulletin on Covid-19.
Also, 188 COVID-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals including 162 from Kashmir Division and 26 from Jammu Division, the bulletin reported.
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 32 fresh cases, Baramulla 19 cases, Budgam 25 cases, Pulwama 5 cases, Kupwara 8 cases, Anantnag 1 case, Bandipora 6 cases, Ganderbal 6 cases, Kulgam 1 case, while Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Jammu reported 14 cases, Udhampur 1 case, Rajouri 1 case, Doda reported 7 cases, Kathua 3 cases, Poonch 3 cases, while Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases.
The bulletin informed the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/ 2674444/ 2674115/ 2674908/ 2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/ 2430581/2452052 /2457313 /2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.