Weather advisory; Gurez-Bandipra road closed till further orders

Bandipora): The administration in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday closed Bandipora-Gurez and Dawar-Tulail roads till further orders in wake of the fresh weather advisory.

An order issued here by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gurez, “In view of the weather advisory issued by the meteorological department regarding snowfall in the intervening night of 4 and 5 December 2021. It is hereby ordered that no traffic shall ply from Gurez to Bandipora, Dawar-Tulail w.e.f 02 pm of 04-12-2021 till further orders,”

“SHO police station Gurez, SHO police station Budgam and in-charge police post-Izmarag, are hereby directed to not allow any vehicle/ Public mein movement from Gurez to Bandipora/ Dawar to Tulail and vice versa after the cut-off timing,” the order further reads.

Earlier, the weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate snowfall and rains in plains of Jammu and Kashmir during 4-6th December—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print