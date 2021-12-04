CBK Files Chargesheet Against Lawyer For Illegally Drawing Family Pension Of First Wife 

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) produced chargesheet against a man, lawyer by profession, for illegally drawing family pension of his deceased wife Naseeb Kour even after his re-marriage.

The CBK said that the case (FIR No. 03/2014) under section 420, 468, 471 RPC of police station was registered seven years and charge sheet was submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar against the accused Omkar Singh son of Balwant Singh of Harduchaman Rafiabad Baramulla.

The CBK said that the case registered following a complaint alleging therein that Omkar Singh is illegally drawing family pension of his deceased wife, Naseeb Kour even after his re-marriage.

Consequent to the complaint a preliminary enquiry under was initiated.

During the probe, the CBI in a statement

said that it substantiated that accused Omkar Singh had knowingly and fraudulently drawn an amount of Rs 2.91 lakhs as family pension in the name of Naseeb Kour.Accordingly the CBK said the case was registered and investigation set into motion.

During the course of investigation, the CBK said, relevant records to the subject matter were seized and statement of persons familiar with the facts and circumstances of the case were also recorded under relevant section of laws.

“The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused Omkar Singh is advocate by profession and had married deceased Naseeb kour in the year 1984. The deceased was serving as Headmaster at Govt. Higher Secondary School Anantnag, and died on 11.08.2003 as per the death certificate issued by concerned Police Station.” Thereafter, the CBK said, it was found the accused advocate was receiving the family pension through government Treasury at Anantnag and subsequently at Srinagar.

The investigation further revealed that after the death of Naseeb Kour, the accused advocate contracted second marriage. “He knowingly and fraudulently obtained the family pension in the name of Naseeb Kour even after death of his wife Naseeb Kour and after contracting second marriage.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print