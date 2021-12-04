Div Com inspects airport in view of Omicron threat

Also inspects facilities at quarantine centre Sanat Nagar, Boulevard

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Friday took stock of measures put in place for handling of international passengers at Srinagar International Airport to contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Kashmir.

He chaired a meeting attended by Dir Srinagar Airport Authority, CMO Srinagar, DCCRK officers, CISF officers, Medical Officer Srinagar Airport and other officers.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on conducting RT-PCR test of all international travellers upon their arrival at Srinagar airport. He said that after collection of samples, travellers should be sent to administrative quarantine, either government or private, as per their choice.

Besides, he directed for establishing additional Covid testing kiosks for the convenience of international as well as domestic passengers at the Srinagar airport, and directed for establishment of private RT-PCR testing facility for those passengers who will prefer to avail such facilities.

Further, he directed for establishment of IT desk at Srinagar airport to get the details of Srinagar-bound international travellers in advance so that passengers arriving for connecting flights do not miss them.

He also directed for transportation of passengers to administrative quarantine centres established at Marriage Hall at Sanat Nagar, Abi Hayat Hotel Boulevard, and other centres.

He stressed on coordination among the agencies and deployment of dedicated medical staff at Covid Care and Quarantine Centres.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir visited the 100-bed quarantine centres at Sanat Nagar and Abi Hayaat Hotel Boulevard to check the facilities available.

He stressed on maintaining proper registration of persons including their contact details and checked the quality of food to be served there.

During the visit to quarantine centres, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, ADC Srinagar Divisional Covid Control Room, and health officers.

