2 deaths in Kashmir from Covid, 125 fresh cases

Srinagar: Two Covid deaths were reported in Kashmir while 181 fresh cases of the infection were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 125 cases were reported in Kashmir and 56 in Jammu division.
Moreover, 168 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 35 from Jammu Division and 133 from Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 56 cases, Baramulla reported 41 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Pulwama reported 01case, Kupwara reported 04cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 07cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.Similarly, Jammu reported 18 cases, Udhampur reported no case, Rajouri reported 01 case, Doda reported 05cases, Kathua reported no case, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 31cases, Poonch reported 01 case while as Kishtwar and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444 /2674115/ 2674908/ 2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581 /2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 65,114doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,68,16,350.
