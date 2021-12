Tral: An unidentified male body was found at Bajwani area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday morning.

Officials said that a male body was spotted by some locals in the Bajwani area today morning who informed police.

Accordingly a police team was sent to the spot, who have taken body in their custody, he said.

He added that identification of the body is being ascertained and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

