South Kashmir: Predawn Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar, December: A Predawn Gunfight has started between militants and government forces in Qasbayar of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Qasbayar.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two JeM militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

