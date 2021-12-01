South Kashmir: Predawn Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar, December: A Predawn Gunfight has started between militants and government forces in Qasbayar of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Qasbayar.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
As per the sources two JeM militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)