South Kashmir: Predawn Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

By on No Comment

 

 

Srinagar, December: A Predawn Gunfight has started between militants and government forces in Qasbayar of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

 

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Qasbayar.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

 

As per the sources two JeM militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

South Kashmir: Predawn Encounter breaks out in Pulwama added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.