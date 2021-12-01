Srinagar reports highest Covid cases: 62 of 171 in J&K

Srinagar: One hundred and seventy one cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday while zero Covid deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

Since last week, Kashmir has witnessed an upward trend in daily Covid deaths amid the detection of new Covid variant Omicron.

Among the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 139 were reported in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu.

Moreover, 172 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 22from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 62 cases, Baramulla reported 42 cases, Budgam reported 16 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 05cases, Anantnag reported 01case, Bandipora reported 03cases, and Ganderbal reported 09cases while as Shopian and Kulgam reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 18cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Rajouri reported 02cases, Doda reported 01 case, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported no case, Reasi reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Ramban reported 01casewhile as Kishtwar reported no fresh cases for today.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 52,425doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,66,25,485, it said.

The bulletin said general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

