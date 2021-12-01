Pulwama encounter: Two militants killed, search on

Pulwama: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in Qasbayar area of Rajpora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said that two militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as search operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print