IED expert Yasir Parray among two militants killed in Pulwama encounter: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A militant commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad along with his foreign associate were killed in an encounter in Qasbayar area of Rajpora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of police Vijay Kumar said that militant commander of proscribed outfit JeM Yasir Parray who was an IED expert was killed along with foreign militant Furqan.

He said that both militants were involved in several cases and their killing is big success to forces.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Militant commander of proscribed outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign militant Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success: IGP Kashmir

@JmuKmrPolice.” Kashmir police zone tweeted—(KNO)

