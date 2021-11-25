Visually Impaired student of DPS Srinagar secures 1st rank in Kala Utsav Arts festival

Srinagar: Saqib Ajaz Mir, a Class 10th visually impaired student of DPS Srinagar won the first position in the Classical Vocal category at the three-day long Divisional level, Kala Utsav held from November 20 to 23 at Girls Higher Secondary, Kothi Bagh Srinagar. He is a student of Learning Resource Centre, DPS Srinagar which focuses on providing holistic education to specially-abled students and integrating them with mainstream education.

The festival was conducted by the Cultural Education Wing, Directorate of School Education Kashmir. Overcoming visual impairment, he has turned his sights on cultivating his voice and vocals; and enthralled the audience with his masterly and soulful singing. Saqib has recently released his maiden song which is also available on Youtube. The song has received appreciation from across various sections of society.

Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE) under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country. A total of 180 students got scrutinised in 9 different categories of Art forms from all the Government and Private schools of Kashmir Division out of which 18 students won the prizes.

The Chief Guest of the event was Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir while the Guest of Honour was Principal GHSS Kothibagh, Ms Nusrat Bukhari. The programme was also attended by OSD, Cultural Education Wing DSEK Syed Mansoor Ahmad Qadri. Saqib was felicitated by the Director Education in presence of other dignitaries.

The Vice Principal Shafaq Afshan congratulated the student, and said, “It is a matter of great pride for the school that our student has won such accolades, and defied obstacles to secure the first rank. We are immensely proud of him.”

The Chairman Vijay Dhar, also congratulated the student and said “His achievement testifies that we have been successful in pandering to the marginal sections of the society, and those left out from traditional schooling. We are immensely proud that our intention behind establishing LRC is bearing fruit.

