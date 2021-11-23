Law deptt holds induction prog

SRINAGAR: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), organised a four-day induction-cum-orientation Programme for the new batches of LL.M and BA.LLB students from 16th November -22nd November.
Speaking on the occasion, Controller of Examinations and Dean, SLS Prof. (Dr.) Farooq Ahmad Mir impressed upon the students to avail all the learning opportunities that the university offers them. Various faculty members interacted with the students and congratulated them for getting admission in the university.
Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice Chancellor, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Registrar, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, former VC CUK, Prof. Mushtaq Siddique, former VC, IUST, Awantipora, Prof. I.P. Massey administrative law expert and Dean, Department of Law, NLU, Jodhpur, Prof. (Dr.) Ali Mehdi, Dean Department of Law, Banaras Hindu University, Mr. Abdul Rashid Malik PDJS, Pulwama, Dr. Inam ul Haq (IPS) Asst. Director, Bihar Police Academy, Ms. Inayat Khan (IAS), SDM Sheikhpura, Bihar, Mr. Fazl ul Haseeb (IAS), SDM Reasi, and others shared their experiences with students. The proceedings were conducted by programme convenor Dr. Mudasir Bhat.
SRINAGAR: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), organised a four-day induction-cum-orientation Programme for the new batches of LL.M and BA.LLB students from 16th November -22nd November.