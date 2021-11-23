CUK’s workshop on ‘Research and Publication Ethics’ concludes

Ganderbal: The two-week extensive workshop on “Research and Publication Ethics”, organised by the Central University of Kashmir’s Information Resources Cell and Research and Promotion Cell of the Directorate of Research and Development for scholars of various disciplines concluded here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq A Shah asked the research scholars to primarily focus on the quality of research than quantity. “A good researcher is always known by his research quality and not by the quantity of data and information he or she incorporates in the thesis,” Prof. Farooq Shah said, adding the scholar should always conduct the research with utmost honesty, integrity and truthfulness as there have been several instances wherein the scholars had to pay a huge price for resorting to alleged malpractices. CUK Vice Chancellor, said the varsity would be conducting more workshops of such nature in future to upgrade the skills and knowledge of the scholars, adding that such events also help in building strong research acumen among the budding scholars.

Addressing the valediction, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, lauded the Directorate of Research and Development for organising such workshops. He said the research conducted by scholars in any discipline shall necessarily improve the quality of life and add to the existing knowledge base.

Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, in his address, said the research is an important component of gaining, creating and disseminating knowledge. He said the transparency and honesty in the data collection is the cornerstone of research and asked the scholars to follow the research ethics in toto. In his lecture, he also stressed the importance of critical study, maintenance of ethics and determination for successful research.

Assistant Prof. Ms Insha Farooq conducted the programme proceedings while as Assistant Professor Dr. Ibraq, proposed the vote of thanks.

