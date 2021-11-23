Hopeful PM can restore Article 370, statehood: Abdullah

Demands judicial probe not magisterial inquiry into Hyderpora encounter

Jammu: Against the backdrop of repeal of three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Conference president Monday hoped that the BJP-led government similarly restore Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons here, he said that he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will listen to the “heart beats of people of J&K and order for the restoration of statehood and 370.”

“I am sure if PM Modi really wants to remove Dil ki doori and Dili ki doori, he will restore the statehood to J&K and also whatever autonomy has been eroded by rolling back Article 370 and Article 35 A,” the Member of Parliament from Srinagar said.

On August 4, 2019, the BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 and downgraded Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

Responding to a query about civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter, he said that he and his party were not satisfied with the magisterial probe ordered by the LG Manoj Sinha.

“A magistrate is a government man and he always comes under government influence and speaks government language. That’s why we demand judicial inquiry,” the NC president said.

The government has ordered a magisterial probe into the civilians killed in the Hyderpora shootout.

About terminating the employees, Abdullah said that it was disgraceful and the government should re-appoint the daily-wagers it has fired recently.

On how he sees the blast outside army camp in Pathankot, Dr Farooq said that it was nothing new and such issues can be resolved through dialogue with Pakistan. “I saw a new village coming up in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese people are living. If the Government of India can talk to China why can’t they talk to Pakistan, which is the closest neighbor,” he said. “When Sialkot route can be reopened for talks, why can’t there be a dialogue over the LoC. See, I repeat we can’t snatch anything nor have to give away anything.”

On the elections, he said, “Hold polls tomorrow, we are very much ready.”

According to him, “it was impossible for BJP to form the government unless they bring police and forces to rig the elections.”

—With inputs from KNO

