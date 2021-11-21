Body of third civilian be returned to his family: Mehbooba

Kupwara: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said that being the head of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should take the responsibility of Hyderpora encounter in which three civilians were killed.
Talking to reporters in Kupwara, she said that LG manages the entire Jammu and Kashmir and he is not the head of the administration but also is a representative of New Delhi in Kashmir.
“Keeping that in view, he should take the responsibility of Hyderpora encounter where three innocent civilians were killed,” she added.
She said it is the responsibility of LG to protect the lives of innocent people.
Mehbooba said that the body of another civilian Aamir Ahmed whose father has fought militancy has still not been returned.
“His body should be returned to his family. I think such actions will have serious repercussions and will widen the gap between the people and New Delhi,” she said. (KNS)
