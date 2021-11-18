2 OGWs arrested in Pulwama, ready to use IEDs recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two militant associates of Lashker-e-Toiba outfit and recovered ready to use IEDs from their possession in Pulwama district.
In a statement, police said that during joint naka by Police Pulwama, 55 RR and 182 BN CRPF at circular road Pulwama apprehended two active associates of LeT.
The statement stated that the arrested militant associates were identified as Amir Bashir Dar son of Bashir ahmad Dar resident of Sirnoo Pulwama and Mukhtar ahmad bhat son of Abdul Jabar bhat resident of Matri Bugh Shopian.
Two ready to use IED’s where recovered from their possession. In this regard case FIR No. 315/ 21 of Police station Pulwama registered and investigation taken up, reads the statement. —GNS