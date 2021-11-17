South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Gopalpora, 2nd in Kulgam within one hour

Srinagar:Another encounter has started between militants and government forces now in Gopalpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

 

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

 

A senior police officer also confirmed  about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

 

Pertinently, another encounter is underway in Pombai area of Kulgam where three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

