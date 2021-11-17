Gold declines Rs 402; silver tumbles Rs 528

New Delhi:Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 402 to Rs 48,116 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 48,518 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped Rs 528 to Rs 65,218 per kilogram from Rs 65,746 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold trading higher at USD 1,857 per ounce and silver marginally up at USD 25.03 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.37 per cent up at USD 1,857 per ounce on Wednesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

