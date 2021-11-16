AK Goel is DIG CID

Srinagar: The government on Monday ordered the posting of two officers in the Crime Investigation Department (CID).
According to an order, DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Atul Kumar Goel is transferred and posted as DIG CID against an available vacancy.
DIG Rajouri-Poonch Vivek Gupta would hold the additional charge of the post in addition to his own duties till further orders, it said.
Also, it said Shiv Kumar Sharma, SO to DIG JKS Range is transferred and posted as SSP, CID, CIJ against an available vacancy. Ashok Badwal, SO to ADGP, Jammu Zone, shall hold the additional charge of the post of SO to DIG, JKS Range, till further orders.
The order further states that that Atul Kumar Goel and Shiv Kumar Sharma shall be deemed to be the officers of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) as well, and, as such, entitled to the facilities and allowances as are admissible to the other officers of the SIA.
