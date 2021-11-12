Wage cuts, termination of J&K Bank ATM guards huge injustice: Tarigami

SRINAGAR: CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday said the decision of new company that has taken over the J&K Bank’s security to remove ATM guards and resort to wage cuts is a huge injustice with hundreds of these poor people, who have been doing their duties with dedication for years together.

In a statement, Tarigami said that earlier, these ATM guards were reportedly paid Rs 7500 in hand as wages with additional Rs 1600 deducted as CP fund.

“However, they are now being paid only Rs 5500 as monthly salary, which is insufficient to make both ends meet in this era of high inflation,” he said.

"Some of them have been doing their jobs for more than a decade and are only bread winners of their families. How will they feed their families,

