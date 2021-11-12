Private schools compelling parents to buy books, uniforms may face derecognition: Govt

Srinagar: Observing that the private schools have not refrained from compelling parents to buy books and uniforms from their premises, the government has issued a warning saying that such schools ‘may lose recognition and cancellation of NoCs.’

According to the circular issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), some private schools were compelling the parents to buy the books and uniform from the respective institution campuses.

“It has come into the notice of Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) that recognized private schools are still indulging in selling books and uniforms in the school premises and even parents are being forced to purchase books from some specific private shops,” the circular reads.

The department also said that besides, the exercise of replacing existing books with the new ones is becoming habitual on part of recognized unaided private schools which has been very serious. “This practice is against the instructions that have been issued already earlier.”

“Any deviation from these instructions if noticed shall be viewed seriously and action will be taken as per the provisions of the law which may include de-recognition and withdrawal of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) also,” the circular reads.

The DSEK asked the recognized private schools to desist from compelling the parents for purchase of books and uniforms from any particular shop and change of books thereof.

“Further in order to have a wider choice to the parents for purchase of books and uniforms, the same should be made available in the open market,” the DSEK said.

