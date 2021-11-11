Encounter starts at Kulgam’s Chawalgam

Kulgam: Encounter has started between security forces and militants at Chawalgam village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon.

An official said, that cordon and search Operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces including R RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area in wee hours of Thursday

He said that as militants got trapped, forces asked them to surrender however they opened fire, which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Two militants are believed to be trapped and operation was under way when this report was filled — (KNO)

