Cold Condition Prevail In Kashmir

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions prevailed in Kashmir Valley with mercury hovering around below normal temperature at most places on Thursday.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.6°C, same as on previous night which is around normal for this time of the year in the summer capital.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded minimum temperature of 0.6°C against previous night’s 0.2°C, the official said. It was minus 1.3°C below normal for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and normal of minus 1.1°C, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.7°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was minus 1.0°C below normal there, the official said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against 0.1°C on the previous night, the official said.
Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.5°against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, the official said.
Leh recorded a low of minus 6.7°C against last night’s minus 6.5°C while mercury settled at 0.6°C in Kargil, the official said.
The MeT office has said that there was no forecast for any major snowfall for now and that the weather shall remain dry. (GNS)