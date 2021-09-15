150 new cases in a day in JK

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in J& during the last 24 hours but 150 fresh Covid cases were detected during this period, the official daily bulletin reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported in Kashmir Division and 38 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 72 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 25 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,325 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 75 new cases and currently has 656 active cases, with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 151 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 11 new cases and currently has 119 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new case and currently has 27 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 20 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 29 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 30 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 32 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 3 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur zero, Rajouri 5, Kathua 1, Samba zero, Kishtwar 2, Ramban 1, Reasi 10, Rajouri 5, Doda 7, and Poonch 4 cases.

