Will deliver first 300 Electricity Units for free if Apni Party comes to Power: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the crippling economic scenario in Jammu and Kashmir saying that people of the erstwhile State are no more in a position to afford perpetuity in the prevailing dismal situation.

Bukhari was addressing a one-day convention held by the Party at Charar-i-Shareef constituency in district Budgam.

Bukhari said that Jammu and Kashmir has abundant natural water resources through which thousands of megawatts of electricity is generated round the clock but still people of J&K are pushed to bear with excruciating power cuts in both the divisions alike.

“It’s saddening to see that J&K being a region with enough potential in hydroelectricity generation, still has to face an immense electricity shortage throughout the year. In summers Jammu division has to grapple with the agonizing power cuts while as Kashmir division witnesses perpetual blackouts during winter,” he observed.

He added the only response people receive from the concerned department is power load shedding but asked that for how long the citizens living in a post-modern world have to bear with this nuisance inflicted by a welfare state.

‘It’s paradoxical that while J&K is a haven for electricity generation, the government is always crying about immense losses on electricity purchase that according to certain reports has reached to over 6000 cores per annum. This is not a favor to the people of J&K if the government spends this much amount annually on power purchases for its people. It is a subsidy given to the 1.35 crore people whose natural resources are being utilized for the power generation consumed by the rest of the country as well,” adding that such unwarranted remarks made by a welfare state are tantamount to equating pro-people measures with a corporate business model.

Bukhari pledged that if people support Apni Party in the forthcoming assembly elections and ensure formation of it’s government, the Party will deliver free 300 Units of Electricity every month to every household.

“Be it post August 5, 2019 or Covid crisis, for the past many years people in J&K have been facing a dire financial crisis in absence of an elected government. Apni Party will put its unswerving efforts for getting our economy back on track while delivering necessary amnesty wherever required,” he emphasized.

On this occasion Apni Party Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the Party’s agenda has always focused on the development and prosperity of the people of J&K which unfortunately had been ignored in the past.

“Unless the economic prosperity is delivered on ground while providing ample opportunities to the energetic youth in the fields they aspire for, the people will continue to feel dejected. The government needs to incorporate people centric schemes wherein their welfare in all aspects is safeguarded,” Mir urged.

He said that the economic condition of the people living in J&K has become utterly deplorable due to the administrational freeze wherein developmental progress has witnessed massive halt.

On this occasion, Apni Party State Secretary Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Provincial Coordinator Master Maqbool, In-charge Charar-i-Shareef Constituency Mushtaq Zuhami, Shabir Ahmad, Abdul Gani Saudagar, Ms. Shakeela, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wagay, Abdul Majeed Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Najar, Mohammad Rafi Najar, Muneer Ahmad, Ghulam Mohammad Pal and Tariq Bhat were also present.

