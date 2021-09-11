150 new Covid cases in Kashmir, 23 in Jammu

Srinagar: One Covid related death was reported in Rajouri district while 173 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in J&K, the official daily bulletin reported on Friday.

Of the new cases, 150 were reported in Kashmir Division and 23 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 142 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 19 from Jammu Division and 123 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1293 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 80 new cases and currently has 612 active cases, with 43 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 12 new cases and currently has 145 active cases, with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 21 new cases and currently has 142 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 7 new cases and currently has 30 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 9 new cases and currently has 29 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 6 new cases and has 23 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 28 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 8 new cases and has 23 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 5 new cases and has 25 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new case and currently has 5 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 2 new case, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 4, Doda 10, and Kishtwar zero, Poonch 3, Ramban 2, and Reasi reported 2.

