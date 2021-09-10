NC leader Trilochan Wazir found dead in Delhi

New Delhi: Former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday, police said.

A case of murder has been registered in this matter, they said.

The body of the 67-year-old Wazir was found in a partially decomposed state in a washroom of the flat in Basai Darapur area which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh, they said.

According to them, Wazir had arrived in Delhi recently and has been staying with Singh since then.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace Singh who is absconding, police said.

Wazir, a resident of Jammu, was supposed to take a flight to Canada on September 2. When there was no news of him for days, his family informed the Jammu Police which in turn approached the Delhi Police, a police official said.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police also received a PCR call complaining about a foul smell from a flat in Moti Nagar. On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found a partially decomposed body in the washroom, a senior police officer said.

“Information about the recovery of a body was received at the Moti Nagar police station. On reaching the spot, our team found the decomposed body which was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir by one of his acquaintances,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Urvija Goel said.

The exact nature of injuries on the body will be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination for which a board of doctors has been constituted, the officer said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the death of his colleague.

“Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex-member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and National Spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said, “Shocked and deeply pained with the murder of my dearest friend like mentor S Tarlochan Singh Wazir ji in Delhi.

“He has given valuable services as Chairman of District Gurudwara Parbandak Board, J&K. My deep condolences to his family. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul,” Sirsa said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print