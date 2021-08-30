One Covid death in Doda, 169 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Doda was reported in J&K while 169 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 145 were reported in Kashmir Division and 24 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It said that 103 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 23 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1276 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 65 new cases and currently has 448 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 35 new cases and currently has 122 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 20 new cases and currently has 113 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 8 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 37 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases and has 40 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 44 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 59 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 29 active cases with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 7 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Rajouri 2, Doda 13, and Kishtwar 3, Poonch 1, Ramban zero, and Reasi reported zero.

